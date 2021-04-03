iHeartRadio
WATCH: Space Jam: A New Legacy' Trailer!

spacejame2Screenshot 2021-04-03 083259

Space Jam: A New Legacy will this time feature Lebron James with the cast of Looney Tunes...

Lebron seems like a natural in this role. 

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be out July 16th.

Rock!

Chris Foord 

Youtube, Warner Bros. Pictures

