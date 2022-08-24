iHeartRadio
[WATCH] Taylor Hawkins Drumming in 1987 At Highschool Battle Of The Bands

taylor hawkins young

It's always cool to catch a glimpse of a musician performing when they were younger. 

How far have they come? Did they aways have 'it'?

Here's a video that recently surfaced of the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins performing at his highschool battle of the bands competition in 1987. 

RIP TAYLOR HAWKINS

 

RIP TAYLOR HAWKINS
