WATCH: Taylor Hawkins Tributes From Many Artists
Taylor Hawkins shockingly passed away on Friday, March 25th at the age of 50.
Since his death, so many artists have spoken or sang about the man, a great man at that.
and Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks wrote the late great drummer a poem
#TaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/YfnZvRCDg4— Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) March 26, 2022
And so many artists have reached out in other ways like Tommy Lee, who said he spoke with him just hours before his death
A report about how he died has also come out and you can read up on that here.
RIP Taylor Hawkins (Feb 1972 - March 2022)
Chris Foord