WATCH: Texans DE JJ Watt Calls Out Team-mates
Defensive End of the Houston Texans JJ Watt spoke publically against some of his team-mates after the team fell to a dismal 4-11 record.
It seems he's questioning some of their work ethics.
Now that's some serious passion!
Monday Night Football wraps up week 16 with the Bills visting the Patriots.
- Bills haven't sweeped the Pats since 1999
- Bills are an awful 2-16 at Gillette Stadium in the Belichick era (stats from NFL.com)
Go Broncos (sigh, next year)
Chris Foord