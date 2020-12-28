iHeartRadio
WATCH: Texans DE JJ Watt Calls Out Team-mates

Defensive End of the Houston Texans JJ Watt spoke publically against some of his team-mates after the team fell to a dismal 4-11 record. 

It seems he's questioning some of their work ethics. 

 

Now that's some serious passion! 

Monday Night Football wraps up week 16 with the Bills visting the Patriots.

- Bills haven't sweeped the Pats since 1999

- Bills are an awful 2-16 at Gillette Stadium in the Belichick era (stats from NFL.com)

Go Broncos (sigh, next year)

Chris Foord

