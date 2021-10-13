WATCH: The Beatles: Get Back.

Ok. Maybe you don't like The Beatles. I get it. They're not for everybody, and they've been gone a long time. Every once in a while, there is a music doc that you absolutely should watch, and I think this is one of them. November 25 will be the first of a three part series documenting their last album, Let it Be.

I can't wait for this to come out. So many stories and so much footage that has never seen the light of day, all directed by Peter Jackson.

~Reap

*Video courtesy of Walt Disney Studios via YouTube