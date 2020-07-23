Watch the Bill & Ted: Face the Music Trailer!
Kids, this is a prime example of what happens to your life when you don't write a song that will save the World.
Bill & Ted are back with their kids to do just that.
Along with another adventure Bill & Ted meet some familiar faces and many new ones as the Wyld Stallyns reunite.
Check out the full trailer of Bill & Ted Face The Music
