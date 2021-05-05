WATCH: The Black Keys - Going Down South

The Black Keys have just released their second single from their upcoming 'blues-covers' album Delta Kream called Going Down South.

.

"We strayed a little from the original on our version with the falsetto and percussion, but we liked how it sounded in that moment. It’s become one of my favorites on the album.” - Dan Auerback, Black Keys via Ultimateclassicrock.com

The video for Going Down South was filmed at Jimmy Duck Holmes’ Blue Front Cafe, and shows various landmarks linked to the Mississippi Hill Country scene.



The Black Keys wanted to pay tribute to the Mississippi Hill Country Blues era and completed 11 songs for the Delta Kream album.

Delta Kream will be released May 14th and you can pre-order yours here.

Rock!

Chris Foord

The Black Keys