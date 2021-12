Watching Sunday Night Football last night and my eyes almost popped out when I saw a commercial for The Book of Boba Fett!

Temuera Morrison will play Boba Fett like he did in The Mandelorian.

The Book Of Boba Fett has 7 episodes and will air on Disney + starting December 29th.

Looks like my wife and I have our NYE plans set!

Rock!

Chris Foord