Watch: The Darkness - Motorheart (new song)

The Darkness are set to release their next album Motorheart on November 19th.

Check out their first single also callled Motorheart, a song about 'falling' for a Robot....

Motorheart will be the bands 7th album and lets hope they decide to book a night in Calgary again. A show in 2020 was cancelled because of Covid.

You may remember The Darkness from their hit "I believe In a Thing Called Love" that went to #6 in Canada and # 1 in the UK back in 2003. (watch that video below)

Rock!

Chris Foord

The Darkness, 'Motorheart' Track Listing

1. "Welcome Tae Glasgae"

2. "It’s Love, Jim"

3. "Motorheart"

4. "The Power And The Glory Of Love"

5. "Jussy’s Girl"

6. "Sticky Situations"

7. "Nobody Can See Me Cry"

8. "Eastbound"

9. "Speed Of The Nite Time"

10. "You Don’t Have To Be Crazy About Me… But It Helps" (bonus deluxe track)

11. "It’s A Love Thang (You Wouldn’t Understand)" (bonus deluxe track)

12. "So Long" (bonus deluxe track)



