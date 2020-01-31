Watch the Fast and Furious 9 Full Trailer!

The Fast Saga has raked in 5.31 billion at the World wide box office since 2001 and Fast 9 is sure to add to that.

The new trailer unveils a few surprises and the action looks the most insane per usual.

One of the surprises is WWE Superstar John Cena who plays Jakob, a master thief, assassin, high performance driver and is related to one of the main characters.

F9 in theaters May 22