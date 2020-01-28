iHeartRadio
Watch the Fast and Furious 9 Teaser Trailer!

Fast9

The Fast Saga continues with Fast And Furious 9 in theaters April 8.

Dom Toretto is back but this time he isn't living his life a 1/4 mile at a time.

Find out why by watching this 60 second teaser trailer:

