Watch: the final trailer for Wonder Woman 1984!

Well it's official, WW84 will be released in both theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day December 25.

The multi-million dollar 3 year project will follow it's 2017 debut that took in $822 million at the World box office.

Here in Canada we receive HBO Max content through Crave TV so no word yet if it will be available for us through the channel and streaming service.

Although WB Pictures post *Available on HBO Max in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers*

Hopefully that will not affect us for its release.

Take a look at the final trailer: