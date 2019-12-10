Watch The Grudge Red Band Trailer 2!
The Grudge Red Band Trailer has now been released showing us a more eerie look at the events from the latest supernatural horror.
The film's events take place at the same time as those of the original 2004 release making it the fourth installment in The Grudge film series.
The Grudge hits theaters January 3, 2020
CONTESTS
-
Jesse & JD's $20,000 Christmas Secret WishNominate a deserving family today! We could deliver the Christmas of their dreams.
-
Alexisonfire TicketsListen to The Krys Stewart Show all week to win tickets!
-
CJAY 92 Music DirectorsRate Our Rock to win $200 CASH!