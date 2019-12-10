iHeartRadio
Watch The Grudge Red Band Trailer 2!

Grudge

The Grudge Red Band Trailer has now been released showing us a more eerie look at the events from the latest supernatural horror.

The film's events take place at the same time as those of the original 2004 release making it the fourth installment in The Grudge film series.

The Grudge hits theaters January 3, 2020

