If you give Liam Neeson a mission, you know he's going to complete it.

That's the case with his new movie, "The Ice Road", which....let's be honest....looks like a Fast & Furious film, just with lots of ice and semi-trucks.

However, the concept of these trucks driving over ice DOES make my skin tingle and my jaw clench like a good action movie should. So maybe it's going to kick ass!

Check out the trailer:

And while we're here, let's watch this video of Key & Peele celebrating their love for Liam Neeson: