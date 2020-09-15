Watch The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer!

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is shaping up to be even better than the first with a new cast of characters, and some remaining a secret.

We do know that Rosario Dawson will make an appearance as Clone Wars favourite Ahsoka Tano and Katee Sackhoff will play Bo-Katan Kryze, the character she has voiced for several years via Clone Wars and Rebels.

Terminator vet Michael Biehn has been cast as an unknown bounty hunter as well as Justified actor Timothy Olyphant who's character apparently acquired the Boba Fett iconic armor.

The biggest rumour is Temuera Morrison who played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

Will he return as a Fett, or Clone Rex?

If Boba Fett lives I'm sure he'll be wanting is armor back. Interesting.

I guess we'll find out October 30th on Disney+

Take a look at the long awaited trailer for season 2 of The Mandalorian: