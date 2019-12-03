Watch the Marvel Black Widow Trailer!
Scarlett Johansson is back on the big screen as Avenger Natasha 'Black Widow' Romanoff.
The teaser gives us a glimpse of Romanoff's past and at the same time a different take on a superhero movie from Marvel Studios.
Maybe Hawkeye will make an appearance and we can find out what happened in Budapest.
Black Widow is in theaters May 1 2020.
