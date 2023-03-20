WATCH: The MRU Cougars Womens Hockey Team Are National Champs...In Dramatic Fashion!
It was a dramatic end to the weekend in Prince Edward Island, but a Calgary university has a new banner to hang in their rafters.
The #8 seeded Cougars womens hockey team tied the game with 1.8 seconds on the clock, with a goal from Okotoks' own, Breanne Trotter.:
WHKY: GOOAAAALLLL! We're headed to sudden death overtime as #18 Breanne Trotter finds the back of the net!!! Assist #44 @mruwhockey @mountroyal4u pic.twitter.com/l3nSyUXIoT— Mount Royal Cougars (@MRUCougars) March 20, 2023
And sure enough, the Cougars finished the job in overtime!
Cinderella story complete! For the first time in program history, the @MRUCougars are national women's hockey champions! Show 'em love, #yyc pic.twitter.com/gV8MjT7aCB— Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeGlobal) March 20, 2023
You love to see it!
🏆 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 🏆#WeAreTheCougars 🐾 pic.twitter.com/Q11f9YLsFd— Mount Royal Cougars (@MRUCougars) March 20, 2023