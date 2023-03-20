iHeartRadio
Instagram
929292
Sms*

WATCH: The MRU Cougars Womens Hockey Team Are National Champs...In Dramatic Fashion!


FrooeH0XgAImGTP.jfif

It was a dramatic end to the weekend in Prince Edward Island, but a Calgary university has a new banner to hang in their rafters.

The #8 seeded Cougars womens hockey team tied the game with 1.8 seconds on the clock, with a goal from Okotoks' own, Breanne Trotter.:

 

 

And sure enough, the Cougars finished the job in overtime!

 

 

You love to see it!

 

 

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!