WATCH: The MRU Cougars Womens Hockey Team Are National Champs...In Dramatic Fashion!

It was a dramatic end to the weekend in Prince Edward Island, but a Calgary university has a new banner to hang in their rafters.

The #8 seeded Cougars womens hockey team tied the game with 1.8 seconds on the clock, with a goal from Okotoks' own, Breanne Trotter.:

WHKY: GOOAAAALLLL! We're headed to sudden death overtime as #18 Breanne Trotter finds the back of the net!!! Assist #44 @mruwhockey @mountroyal4u pic.twitter.com/l3nSyUXIoT — Mount Royal Cougars (@MRUCougars) March 20, 2023

And sure enough, the Cougars finished the job in overtime!

Cinderella story complete! For the first time in program history, the @MRUCougars are national women's hockey champions! Show 'em love, #yyc pic.twitter.com/gV8MjT7aCB — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeGlobal) March 20, 2023

You love to see it!