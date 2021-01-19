iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

WATCH: The new Foo Fighter's Video for 'Waiting On A War'.

foos

The Foo Fighters are back with a brand new vid for the single 'Waiting On A War'. Can't wait for 'Medicine At Midnight' to come out on Feb 5.

Check out the new vid!

~Reap

*Video courtesy of the Foo Fighters via YouTube

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!