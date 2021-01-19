WATCH: The new Foo Fighter's Video for 'Waiting On A War'.
The Foo Fighters are back with a brand new vid for the single 'Waiting On A War'. Can't wait for 'Medicine At Midnight' to come out on Feb 5.
Check out the new vid!
~Reap
*Video courtesy of the Foo Fighters via YouTube
