Watch the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer!

Ghostbusters 3 has the late Egon Spengler's daughter and her two kids living in Summerville Oklahoma with property inherited by the late family member.

The small town starts to experience unexplained earthquakes while at the same time the grandchildren discover their own family's link to the original Ghostbusters.

By now the Ghostbusters have become a forgotten tale or myth from the previous events in New York which took place in the 80's

Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters July 10, 2020.

Take a look at the trailer: