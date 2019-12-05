Watch the new James Bond No Time to Die Trailer!
Bond is out of a relaxing retirement to help his old friend CIA agent Felix Leiter.
His mission is to save a kidnapped scientist while also dealing with a new villian armed with new technology.
No Time To Die in theaters April 2
