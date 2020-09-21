Watch the new Marvel WandaVision Trailer for Disney+

Coming up in December Disney+ will be debuting its first Marvel Series WandaVision streamed exclusively through its platform.

WandaVision stars Avengers The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) who are portrayed through a classic television and MCU blend living suburban lives.

Yup, I have have no idea about this approach or direction other than The Scarlet Witch is somehow creating a warped reality with it slowly falling apart each episode?

That's my only guess to this point.

Take a look at the new trailer for WandaVision and judge for yourself: