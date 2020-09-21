Watch the new Marvel WandaVision Trailer for Disney+
Coming up in December Disney+ will be debuting its first Marvel Series WandaVision streamed exclusively through its platform.
WandaVision stars Avengers The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) who are portrayed through a classic television and MCU blend living suburban lives.
Yup, I have have no idea about this approach or direction other than The Scarlet Witch is somehow creating a warped reality with it slowly falling apart each episode?
That's my only guess to this point.
Take a look at the new trailer for WandaVision and judge for yourself:
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!