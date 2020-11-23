Watch: the new trailer for the live action movie Tom & Jerry!
Tom & Jerry are back and this time it's live action mixed with classic animation.
Chloë Grace Moretz stars as an event planner that needs to deal with Jerry Mouse causing problems in her hotel.
Cue Tom Cat who is hired to get rid of the problem - and boom! - Tom & Jerry are again reunited for this new big screen adventure.
Tom & Jerry will hit theaters (or your home streaming) in 2021
Take a look at the trailer:
