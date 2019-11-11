Watch the new trailer for the movie version of Fantasy Island!

This Fantasy Island isn't exactly the same as the classic tv show that ran from 1978-1984.

Yes, there is a Mr. Roarke but no there isn't Tattoo yelling "The Plane!". Instead it's the beautiful and welcoming Julia.

The new movie version has the fantasies of their secret guests come true at a remote tropical resort, but the fantasies soon turn to living nightmares as the guests must escape the island with their lives.

Fantasy Island hits theaters February 14th, take a look a the trailer: