Watch the new trailer for the movie version of Fantasy Island!
This Fantasy Island isn't exactly the same as the classic tv show that ran from 1978-1984.
Yes, there is a Mr. Roarke but no there isn't Tattoo yelling "The Plane!". Instead it's the beautiful and welcoming Julia.
The new movie version has the fantasies of their secret guests come true at a remote tropical resort, but the fantasies soon turn to living nightmares as the guests must escape the island with their lives.
Fantasy Island hits theaters February 14th, take a look a the trailer:
