Watch the new Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer!
Wonder Woman 1984 finds Diana Prince in the year 1984 facing new villian's Max Lord and The Cheetah in the 9th film of the DC Extended Universe.
WW84 is the follow up to the popular 2017 release of Wonder Woman which earned $822 million at the worldwide box office.
Wonder woman 1984 hits theaters June 5, 2020.
Take a look at the trailer:
