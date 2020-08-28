Watch: The Smashing Pumpkins Release Two New Songs/Videos
The Smashing Pumkins are working on their 8th studio album and have dropped two new songs; Cyr and The Colour Of Love.
In a press release from the band Pumkins Frontman Billy Corgan said...
“Cyr is dystopic folly, One soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn't possible with faith.” - Billy Corgan / Loudwire
The Smashing Pumkins new album Conceptual doesn't have a release date but there are countdowns on the bands website possibly for the time of new songs to be released or who knows (I didn't bother with the puzzle) but you can check that out here.
Watch the new video's below, they're rather synthy.
Rock!
Chris Foord
