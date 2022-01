Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have teamed up with Tom Skinner of Son's Of Kemet for a side project called The Smile.

You Will Never Work In Televison is the bands first release...

Oh that's good! Very Radioheadish really.

The Smile are going to stream 3 shows with-in a 24 hour span on January 29th and 30th.

To grab your live stream tickets and for more information on The Smile click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord