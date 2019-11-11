Watch the trailer for the new modern day classic The Invisible Man!
The classic Monster universe character has come to the modern day screen with a brilliant scientist once again making himself invisible, but this time continuing a violent and controlling relationship with an ex-girlfriend who everyone thinks is crazy.
With a hoax suicide and a large sum of money ex-girlfriend Cecilia must handle the deadly situation alone.
...but how can you stop someone nobody can see?
The Invisible Man is in theaters February 28th, watch the trailer:
CONTESTS
-
$100,000 Name That SoundName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
-
Bill Nye TicketsListen to CJAY Mornings with Jesse & JD all week to win tickets!