WATCH: The Worl's Deepest Swimming Pool

diving

This is so cool. The world's deepest swimming pool just opened in Mszczonow, Poland. I would LOVE to dive this with scuba gear. Free diving to the 128 foot bottom? Not so much. 

For anyone missing out on a dive trip this year, this would be a must-do, you know...if you're ever near Mszczonow.

~Reap

Video courtesy of Inquirer.net via YouTube

