WATCH: This Man Is Lucky To Be Alive After Falling Into Athabasca River

Image Credit: CTV Calgary

I can't even imagine the cold water shock that must have surged through this man's body as he fell into the Athabasca river recently.

According to the video, the man was searching for his drone that he lost when he slipped and fell into the river. He's super lucky to be alive to tell the story.

All the while, someone caught the whole incident on film. Check out the video below:

 

 

 

