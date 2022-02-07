WATCH: Three Days Grace - So Called Life (Lyric Video)

Three Days Grace will be releasing their 7th studio album 'Explosions' on May 6.

Their first single from that album So Called Life was released last year with an official music video but the band wanted another video with lyrics because they feel the words are so in touch with the frustrations around the Covid era.

Check out both Video's below.

Three Days Grace will be touring in the States and as of right now no dates for Calgary. ... yet!

Rock!

Chris Foord