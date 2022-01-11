WATCH: Trailer For 'Bel Air' (Fresh Prince OF Bel-Air Remake)

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air was one of favourite shows when i was a lad, Will Smith perfected the role of 'Will' not only from the comic side but also the serious side as the show did tackle some serious issues.

Well a reboot is coming out; This time Will Smith is a producer of the show and the title has been shortened to just 'Bel-Air.'

Although this time around the reimagined 'Bel - Air' seems to be way less about comedy and more the serious side of things...

You know the Banks family, but not like this. From executive producer Will Smith and Westbrook - #BelAirPeacock is streaming February 13. 🚕 Let's go home. pic.twitter.com/r6LD6y2yK3 — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 10, 2022

Bel-Air starring Jabari Bank as 'Will' drops on Feb 13th.

Chris Foord