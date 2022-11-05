WATCH: Trailer For Spirited-A Xmas movie w/Will Farrell & Ryan Reynolds

Check out the movie trailer for Spirited, a Christmas movie starring Will Farrell and Ryan Reynolds...

Spirited, a musical comedy is based on the Charles Dickens Novel "A Christmas Carol" however with a twist as the story is told from the Ghost of Presents' point of view.

The movie is said to be one of the most expensive Christmas movies to be made, lets hope it lives up to the standards of Elf, and Mickey's Christmas Carol.

Rock!

Chris Foord