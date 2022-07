Hey horror flick fans! Brand new movie called 'The Retaliators' is coming out September 14tyh, and it's featuring a pretty cool cast. Tommy Lee, Jacoby Shaddix from Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch and more! They soundtrack is going to kick ass as well, with tunes from Motley Crue (who recorded the theme song), The Hu, Bad Wolves, All Good Things, Papa Roach FFDP and more.

~Reap