WATCH: Trailers For 2 NFL Movies (HC Sean Payton & QB Kurt Warner)

I've always rather enjoyed a good football movie (Friday Night Lights/ Draft Day/The Blind Side/Lucas) and well we're about to get two more to the list.

The first one is a comedy staring Mall Cop's Kevin Smith, who will play the Saints HC Sean Payton. The story is about when Sean got suspended for a full season for being part of bounty program. (Pay players extra to hurt players on the other team with late hits - think of the Saint's / Vikings game when the Saints defencemen were hitting Brett Favre late on many plays -see below for yourself) Anyway this movie is about when Payton with lots of time on his hands ended up coaching his son's football team, a true story....

Kevin James and Taylor Lautner partner up for HOME TEAM, based on the true story of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.



Taking the field January 28. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/c5AKM413OC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 14, 2021

Home Team will be out on Netflix on January 28th, 2022.

The other biopic will be about QB Kurt Warner and his story of misfires in the NFL earlier in his career and how with perseverance he ended up winning a Super Bowl in 2000 with the Rams and also became a top QB in the game...

American Underdog will be in Theatres on Christmas Day and stars Zachery Levi. The movie is based on Warner's book All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season.

Rock!

Chris Foord