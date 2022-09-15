WATCH: UBER DELIVERY ROBOT DRIVES RIGHT THRU CRIME SCENE
Check out this video of a self driving Uber Delivery Robot drive through a Crime Scene at a Hollywood Highschool....
A food delivery robot forces it’s way across a police crime scene. pic.twitter.com/T5DaET5Q5b— Film The Police LA (@FilmThePoliceLA) September 13, 2022
Now there's an UBER that does NOT GAF!
The footage was caught by William Gude who owns the twitter handle @filmthePoliceLA and he said 'I just saw it coming and I couldn't believe what I was seeing"
The sad thing is that the news of Delivery Robot grasps everyone's attention and not the possible school shooting....ah 'Merica.
Rock!
Foord