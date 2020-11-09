Watch: Vidgeo is back with more Conor McGregor public spaghetti slaps!

For the past year Canadian based production studio Vidgeo has been releasing hilarious Conor McGregor videos featuring the MMA fighter knocking around people in public.

Ofcourse any type of public violence isn't funny, but when you replace a raging bull or people slipping and falling with a spaghetti slap or superman punch from McGregor hilarity ensues.

Watch the latest video featuring with a bonus bump from Randy Orton: