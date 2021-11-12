WATCH: Volbeat - Shotgun Blues

Danish rock band Volbeat have released a new song from their forthcoming album Servant Of The Mind. Check out Shotgun blues...

This is much heavier than the first single Wait A Minute My Girl.

Volbeat's Servant Of The Mind will have 13 tracks with some bonus songs depending on the album package you buy on December 3rd and you can preorder yours here!

Chris Foord

01. Temple Of Ekur

02. Wait A Minute My Girl

03. The Sacred Stones

04. Shotgun Blues

05. The Devil Rages On

06. Say No More

07. Heaven's Descent

08. Dagen Før (feat. Stine Bramsen)

09. The Passenger

10. Step Into Light

11. Becoming

12. Mindlock

13. Lasse's Birgitta