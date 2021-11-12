WATCH: Volbeat - Shotgun Blues
Danish rock band Volbeat have released a new song from their forthcoming album Servant Of The Mind. Check out Shotgun blues...
This is much heavier than the first single Wait A Minute My Girl.
Volbeat's Servant Of The Mind will have 13 tracks with some bonus songs depending on the album package you buy on December 3rd and you can preorder yours here!
Rock!
Chris Foord
01. Temple Of Ekur
02. Wait A Minute My Girl
03. The Sacred Stones
04. Shotgun Blues
05. The Devil Rages On
06. Say No More
07. Heaven's Descent
08. Dagen Før (feat. Stine Bramsen)
09. The Passenger
10. Step Into Light
11. Becoming
12. Mindlock
13. Lasse's Birgitta