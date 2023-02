Bryan Cranston loved his character Walter White in the show Breaking Bad, so much so that he'll bring him back every once in a while.

Like doing a commercial for Pop Corner chips...

xx

Hopefully some how, some way the writers of Breaking Bad can bring this character back.

Check out some other Superbowl commercial teasers with some rock stars like Dave Grohl, Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett and others below.

Rock!

Foord