WATCH: Washington Football Team To Announce New Brand On Feb 2nd
The Washington Football Team be announcing their new brand on February 2nd and they have (for good reason) but a lot of effort into this....
..oh! and using the Washington Football Team name hasn't been ruled out!
The Washington Football Team has reportedly narrowed their list of potential names down to 3 options, per the team's "Making the Brand" series.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 18, 2021
Their finalists come from these eight:
- Armada
- Presidents
- Brigade
- RedHogs
- Commanders
- RedWolves
- Defenders
- WFT pic.twitter.com/8W4eEpEwRS
Rock!
Chris Foord
