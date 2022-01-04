iHeartRadio
WATCH: Washington Football Team To Announce New Brand On Feb 2nd

The Washington Football Team be announcing their new brand on February 2nd and they have (for good reason) but a lot of effort into this.... 

..oh! and using the Washington Football Team name hasn't been ruled out!

