1st of, Happy Birthday James Hefield! (Aug. 3 1963)

Weezer's turn!

Weezer are one of many artitsts/bands that covered a Metallica song for The Blacklist Album available September 10th. The album coincides with the 40th anniversary of the selt titled Metallica album released back in 1991. The album has become known as "The Black Album" over time.

Chris Foord