WATCH: Welsh & English Soccer Hooligans Clash Before Tuesday's Big Game


worldcuScreenshot 2022-11-26 121912

Fifa World Cup Soccer is up and running in Qatar and although there have some reports of Hooligans fighting in that country; clashes among fans are happening around the world.

Check out this brawl that just took place in Spain between English and Welsh (red jerseys) fans ...

 

England play Wales on Tuesday at noon. 

As for Canada, our next game is tomorrow (Nov, 27th)  at 9am against Croatia. If Canada Win, we'll still have a chance to move onto the quarter finals. 

Watch all games on TSN. Schedule here.

Chris Foord

 

