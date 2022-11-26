WATCH: Welsh & English Soccer Hooligans Clash Before Tuesday's Big Game

Fifa World Cup Soccer is up and running in Qatar and although there have some reports of Hooligans fighting in that country; clashes among fans are happening around the world.

Check out this brawl that just took place in Spain between English and Welsh (red jerseys) fans ...

England and Wales fans got into an all out brawl last night in Tenerlife. @StoolFootball pic.twitter.com/L2R1uBilXn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 26, 2022

England play Wales on Tuesday at noon.

As for Canada, our next game is tomorrow (Nov, 27th) at 9am against Croatia. If Canada Win, we'll still have a chance to move onto the quarter finals.

Watch all games on TSN. Schedule here.

Rock!

Chris Foord