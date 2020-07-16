On July 16th, 2007 the White Stripes were ending off their magnificent tour of Canada, playing every province and territory along the way. Jack and Meg White along with their entourage would also play secret shows in the city's that they were playing at during the day. (some were more secret than others). By the time the Icky Thump tour made it to the east coast fans were caught up in the hoopla and were chasing them down. I was in Halifax doing just that and was able to be just below the cannons when they shot them off on Citadel Hill. However when the White Stripes got to Newfoundland, it was no secret where the 'secret' gig would be and many turned out, however the White Stripes had something different in mind. The quickest show ever! check it out below and also some other Shows they did along the way on that huge tour.

The Icky Thump tour of Canada was also turned into a documentary called Under Great White Northern Lights.

Funny, Guinness Book of World Records declinded to accept it, read more here.

No other band has toured Canada like the White Stripes, and Jack's bloodline apperently goes back to Cape Breton and a distant relative of Juno Award winner Ashley MaccIsaac.

Rock!

Chris Foord

In Halifax at the actual show at the Cunard Centre, Jack wore a kilt. (great show, i was there)