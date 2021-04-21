WATCH: Zakk Wylde's Hilarious Infomercial For BLS Boxset!

Black Label Society have come out with an awesome 12 LP Boxset called None More Black.

To accompany this release, band leader Zakk Wylde took the reigns and voiced the infomercial and it's high energy fun!

Maybe a grab a beer before hitting play.....

Now go grab another beer!

None More Black features all of the bands studio albums, extra cuts and a 32 page book.

Get your copy here and fast as only 1500 were made and sell at about $475 cdn.

Black Label Society may have been the last live show you saw before covid as they played Calgary, March 7 2020. Calgarians always show up for Black Label Society!

Rock!

Chris Foord