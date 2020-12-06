Wayne's World Reunion with Aerosmith Monday!

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry are set to rejoin Wayne's World Tv Show hosts Wayne and Garth!!!! (Mike Myers and Dana Carvey)

Aerosmith were part of a Wayne's Worlds skit on Saturday Night Live in 1990 and also appeared in the motion picture Wayne's World 2 in 1993.

Check it out on Actor Josh Gad's Youtube channel here, the series is called Reunited Apart and will first air at 10am (Calgary time) Dec 7thth.

The SNL skit and Wayne's World 2 appearance are below.

Rock!

Chris Foord