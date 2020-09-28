We need to start embracing anyone who is willing to make good rock and roll! Recently a lot of artists from other genres have drifted over to the dark side and started making rock n roll. Really kicking things off for what I am talking about was Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton with their song ‘Blow’

Then Post Malone did his Nirvana tribute with Travis Barker which was pretty sick

!

And then on Friday, Machine Gun Kelly also teamed up with Travis Barker and put out a pop-punk album called ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ which I have had on repeat for the last few days. It’s VERY good. The new MGK album is playlisted through the channel below.

.

This is great for rock music. These global superstars bringing attention to our genre that everyone declared dead is awesome. More ears on our rock radio stations, more eyes on our social media is never a bad thing! Watching these artists who are inherently foreign to the rock world put out some new good tunes for our audience is A OKAY with me.



Hell Yeah!