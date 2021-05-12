Week 1 Of The NFL Schedule Is Out!

NFL have released Week 1 of the NFL Schedule! The rest of the schedule will be released tonight at 6pm and you can find it here.

Thursday, September 9th:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers (Brady's Buc are Super Bowl Champs)

Sunday, September 12th:

Eagles vs Falcons

Steelers vs Bills

Jets vs Panthers (Rookie QB Zack Wilson is expected to start)

Vikings vs Bengals

49ers vs Lions

Jaguars vs Texans (The debut of 1st overall pick in the draft Trever Lawrence?)

Seahawks vs Colts

Cardinals vs Titans

Chargers vs Washington

Browns vs Cheifs (This should be a good game!)

Dolphins vs Patriots (This won't be the Pats of 2020 - watch out!)

Packers vs Saints (Will Rodgers be a Packer?)

Broncos vs Giants (Rodgers might be a Bronco!)

Bears vs Rams (Stafford now QB at LA)

Monday, September 12th

Ravens vs Raiders

