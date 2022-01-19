Weird Al Biopic To Start Production Soon!

It feels like it was just last week that I watched the film UHF starring Weird Al Yankovic and that's because it was....ha! (my lame attempt at being funny)

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule, And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.” - Yankovic via Ulitmate classic rock



Anyway, Weird Al will be coming out with a biopic and will feature Danielle Radcliffe...

So… I’m making a movie. — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) January 18, 2022

The movie will be written by Yankovic and director and producer Eric Appel..

“When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it, But I knew that we had to make a movie about it.” - Eric Appel



Production for Weird: The Al Yankovic story will start soon.

Weird Al be performing his 'hits' here in Calgary at the Jack Singer on July 5th and 6th. Get your tickets here.

Rock!

Chris Foord