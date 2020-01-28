Well, Coronavirus Is Officially Getting Closer To Alberta

It's official: This Coronavirus is getting a little scary.

As of today the very first case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in BC, meaning it's creeping closer and closer to Calgary.

Although health officials say it's still not likely to reach our city....I've seen the movie Contagion....so I'm pretty much an expert on deadly viruses and I think the potential of it showing up here is pretty high.

I'm also an alarmist.

