What's Next For Conor McGregor? Roadhouse, Apparently.

What’s next for Conor McGregor? While the answer in regards to combat sports might be a little unclear, his next move outside of the UFC Octagon was revealed yesterday:

Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80’s classic “Road House” remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role.



Here’s a statement from his spokesperson @KarenKesslerPR: pic.twitter.com/sDyXrw8guG — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 3, 2022

More, from Consequence of Sound:

Prime Video has greenlit a remake of the classic 1989 film Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal. It will be directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity), with Joel Silver returning as producer after serving in the same role for the original. The reimagining centers around a former UFC fighter, played by Gyllenhaal, who takes a job as a bouncer at “a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.” Gyllenhaal has some big shoes to fill. The late Patrick Swayze starred in the original as the now-iconic Dalton, a bouncer with a philosophy degree hired to clean up the rowdy Double Deuce bar in a small town in Missouri. Though it was nominated for five Razzie awards — including Worst Picture and Swayze for Worst Actor — Road House is now considered a cult classic and remains one of his most defining roles.

And, as MMA Junkie points out, it's not the first time a UFC star has been targeted to help reboot the Swayze classic.

It’s been nearly seven years since news broke that Ronda Rousey would star in a remake of the 1989 cult classic “Road House.” At the time, Rousey was the UFC’s women’s bantamweight champion and one of the biggest sports stars in the world. She had three acting roles under her belt – “The Expendables 3,” “Furious 7” and “Entourage” – and appeared to be on the cusp of crossover stardom from sports to Hollywood. Rousey was going to play a female version of the character played by Patrick Swayze in the original film, but somewhere along the line it appears her attachment to the picture died on the vine. The movie as a whole, however, did not.

No disrespect to Jake Gyllenhaal, but it really does feel like a mistake not casting Chris Pratt in a Roadhouse remake, for what it’s worth.