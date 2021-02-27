White Stripes - From A Basement *2005 (It's Really Good!)
10 days ago the White Stripes released a fantastic 20 minute set that Jack White and Meg White performed back in 2005.
The White Stripes, Youtube
Check out 'From The Basement' below.... and listen loud...it's got everything you would expect from The White Stripes; Incredible Beats, Guitar, Piano and it gets you in the feels at times because that's what The White Stripes do best.
The White Stripes also have a best of album out which you can purchase here.
Rock!
Chris Foord
(from youtube)
Originally broadcast in November 2005, this is the first time the entire performance has been made available in full, along with exclusive, never-before-seen B-roll from the session.
Setlist:
00:30 - Blue Orchid
03:06 - Party of Special Things To Do
05:27 - Forever For Her (Is Over For Me)
09:22 - As Ugly As I Seem
14:11- Little Ghost
16:31 - Red Rain
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That SoundName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 6pm!
-
CJAY 92 Couch Session: Danko JonesEnter for your chance to win a social distanced concert experience with Danko Jones!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!