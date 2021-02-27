White Stripes - From A Basement *2005 (It's Really Good!)

10 days ago the White Stripes released a fantastic 20 minute set that Jack White and Meg White performed back in 2005.

The White Stripes, Youtube

Check out 'From The Basement' below.... and listen loud...it's got everything you would expect from The White Stripes; Incredible Beats, Guitar, Piano and it gets you in the feels at times because that's what The White Stripes do best.

The White Stripes also have a best of album out which you can purchase here.

Rock!

Chris Foord

(from youtube)

Originally broadcast in November 2005, this is the first time the entire performance has been made available in full, along with exclusive, never-before-seen B-roll from the session.

Setlist:

00:30​ - Blue Orchid

03:06 ​ - Party of Special Things To Do

05:27​ - Forever For Her (Is Over For Me)

09:22 - As Ugly As I Seem

14:11- Little Ghost

16:31 - Red Rain